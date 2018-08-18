Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $33,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 201.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $151,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $199,000.

OMC opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $33,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at $557,779.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $74,289. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

