OM Group (OMG) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -0.03

Media headlines about OM Group (NYSE:OMG) have trended somewhat negative on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OM Group earned a daily sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.0248652439597 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

About OM Group

OM Group, Inc is a United States-based industrial company. The Company is engaged in serving global markets, including automotive systems, electronic devices, aerospace and defense, industrial and medical. It operates in three business segments: Magnetic Technologies, Battery Technologies and Specialty Chemicals.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for OM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.