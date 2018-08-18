Old Republic International Co. (ORI) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,205 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,999,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,692,000 after purchasing an additional 467,644 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,014,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,151 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,841,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,415 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,557,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 46,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $21.95 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Spencer Leroy III sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold L. Steiner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,234.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,900 shares of company stock worth $2,555,790 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

