Old National Bancorp (ONB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce sales of $178.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.50 million and the lowest is $177.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $154.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $716.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.20 million to $724.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $811.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $825.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Hovde Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.90 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,816,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,596,000 after buying an additional 2,207,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,035,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,862,000 after purchasing an additional 317,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,451,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,683,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 36.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,648,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,762,000 after purchasing an additional 712,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

