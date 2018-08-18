Okta Inc (OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 225,000 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $12,424,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OKTA stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.13. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of -1.03.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 276.1% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 129.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.