Okta Inc (OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon Sells 225,000 Shares

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $12,424,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
OKTA stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.13. Okta Inc has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.96 and a beta of -1.03.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.
