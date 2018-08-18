Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate Sells 1,607 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Stock

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) major shareholder Of Edwin H. Wegman Estate sold 1,607 shares of BioSpecifics Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $60,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,005,128 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,864.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,670. The company has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.45. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 49.78%. research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BioSpecifics Technologies by 639.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $65.00 target price on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioSpecifics Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brand names.

