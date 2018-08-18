Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $22.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $240.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 143.32% and a negative net margin of 2,814.72%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Antony C. Mattessich bought 16,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $105,287.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,117. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald Notman bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $78,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,499,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after acquiring an additional 269,270 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 35.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 191,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 44,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.