Obseva (OBSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OBSV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Obseva from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Obseva and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Obseva in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Obseva in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obseva from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Get Obseva alerts:

Obseva stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $546.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.13. Obseva has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new stake in Obseva during the 1st quarter worth $64,096,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Obseva by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 745,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Obseva by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 508,966 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in Obseva by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management II LLC raised its stake in Obseva by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 2,143,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,920,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.