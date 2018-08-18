Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.21

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 3733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

OMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.57 million and a PE ratio of 55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 14.65%. equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 381.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 423,755 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

