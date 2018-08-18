Nxt (NXT) Trading Down 9% Over Last Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, OKEx and CoinEgg.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00061941 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032844 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00082623 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00030908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002945 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033918 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, SouthXchange, Upbit, CoinEgg, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx, Livecoin, Indodax and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

