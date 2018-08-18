NVIDIA (NVDA) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19-3.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $244.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $157.37 and a 12-month high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,611,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 21,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.65, for a total transaction of $5,565,324.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,632 shares of company stock worth $67,615,033 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

