NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.9% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.37 and a fifty-two week high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.58.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total value of $229,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,632 shares of company stock valued at $67,615,033 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

