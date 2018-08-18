NVE Corp (NVEC) Director Sells $230,000.00 in Stock

NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) Director Terrence Glarner sold 2,000 shares of NVE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $116.67 on Friday. NVE Corp has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $565.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.05.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. NVE’s payout ratio is 137.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NVE by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in NVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 741,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in NVE by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVEC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of NVE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

