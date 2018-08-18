NuVasive (NUVA) PT Raised to $72.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NUVA. BidaskClub raised shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.06.

NUVA opened at $69.96 on Thursday. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.05 million. equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

