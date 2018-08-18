NuStar Energy (NS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NS stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.68. 395,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.64. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $41.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.32 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 413,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,486,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,277,623.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 435.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 65,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 400.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 785,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 628,384 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

