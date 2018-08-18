Numis Securities Reaffirms Hold Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK)

Numis Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,250 ($15.95) to GBX 1,475 ($18.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 997 ($12.72) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,230.70 ($15.70).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,818 ($23.19) on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of GBX 814.20 ($10.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,346 ($29.93).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

In related news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($16.70) per share, for a total transaction of £261,800 ($333,971.17). Also, insider John J. Castellani bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.57) per share, for a total transaction of £13,770 ($17,566.02).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including anti-infective, anaesthetic, central nervous system (CNS), oncology, and pain management, as well as controlled substances and cardiovascular products.

