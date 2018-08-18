Nuance Communications (NUAN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications, Inc. is the leading provider of speech and imaging solutions for businesses and consumers around the world. Its technologies, applications and services make the user experience more compelling by transforming the way people interact with information and how they create, share and use documents. “

NUAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.57.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $502.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $167,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

