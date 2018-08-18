Novavax (NVAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

Get Novavax alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.51.

Novavax stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $547.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Novavax has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Novavax by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,256,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 690,805 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novavax by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,945,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 446,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 40.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novavax (NVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.