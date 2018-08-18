Northland Securities Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for Skinbiotherapeutics (SBTX)

Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Skinbiotherapeutics stock opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Thursday. Skinbiotherapeutics has a 1 year low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

Skinbiotherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of lysates derived from the human microbiome on skin. It is developing pre-clinical product application, SkinBiotix, a cosmetic cream for skin health, as well as for applications in infection control and eczema. The company was formerly known as Skinbiotix Ltd.

