Northcoast Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Winnebago Industries (WGO)

Northcoast Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.60.

WGO stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 528,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.73.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,654,000 after purchasing an additional 191,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,844,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 475.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,622,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,137,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 401,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 897,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,910 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. It operates through two segments, Motorized and Towable. The company manufactures motorhomes, which are self-propelled mobile dwellings used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support various other lifestyles under the Winnebago brand.

