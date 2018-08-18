Norfolk Southern (NSC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock to $179.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Norfolk Southern traded as high as $174.87 and last traded at $173.87, with a volume of 33135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.88.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.42.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,507.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 74.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $943,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $9,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 52.36%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

