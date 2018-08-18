Noodles & Co (NDLS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Noodles & Co from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “$11.80” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Noodles & Co from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, CL King started coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $437.76 million, a P/E ratio of -562.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.61 and a beta of -0.73. Noodles & Co has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 387,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $3,680,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Catterton-Noodles, Llc sold 526,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,265,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,391,846 shares of company stock worth $33,724,729. Company insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth about $2,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth about $2,291,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth about $2,460,000. Timpani Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the second quarter worth about $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

