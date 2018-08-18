Nomura (NMR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Nomura (NYSE:NMR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nomura earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4528513045397 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $4.58 on Friday. Nomura has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Nomura alerts:

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Nomura cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Nomura from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.