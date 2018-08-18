Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Macy’s Inc (M)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,873,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,651 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,307,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after purchasing an additional 154,835 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 235.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,323 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 9.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,018,000 after purchasing an additional 387,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on M shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.61.

Macy’s stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

