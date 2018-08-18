Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $47.56 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $47,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$45.12” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at $9,121,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

