Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

RCL stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $101.20 and a 52 week high of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,337 shares in the company, valued at $92,997,450.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

