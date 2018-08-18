Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,023 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.5% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.3% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 13.1% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.79.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $98,900.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $76.04 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

