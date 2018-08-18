Nokia Oyj (NOK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Nokia reported lackluster results for second-quarter 2018 with year-over-year decrease in both top- and bottom-line numbers. Below-par performance of Nokia’s Networks unit remains a concern. Nokia is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade with other European Union members post Brexit referendum. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year on an average. However, Nokia is expanding its business into high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets. The company is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. At the same time, Nokia remains focused on its strategy that hinges on four strategic priorities.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOK. ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Santander cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.61.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.23. The stock had a trading volume of 12,161,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,780,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2,240.6% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 9,611,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after buying an additional 9,201,275 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 584.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,000,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,756,000 after buying an additional 4,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $12,034,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 621.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,528,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,833,000 after buying an additional 2,178,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 528.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 1,555,431 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

