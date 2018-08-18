Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 272 Shares of Public Storage (PSA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,962,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,040,000 after acquiring an additional 507,928 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 17,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 434,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 431,936 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $77,614,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 364.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 436,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,381,000 after acquiring an additional 342,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3,485.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 183,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,561,000 after acquiring an additional 178,090 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $223.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $180.48 and a twelve month high of $234.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $685.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.32 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At March 31, 2018, we had interests in 2,392 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 223 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.