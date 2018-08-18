Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.56 Million Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $106.28 and a twelve month high of $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.22, a P/E/G ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $631.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.12.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $379,817.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,883.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.46, for a total transaction of $74,953.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,202.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,493 shares of company stock worth $42,271,125. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

