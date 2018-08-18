Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.99 Million Position in Target Co. (TGT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Target by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.2% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 31,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $3,484,649.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,191.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $83.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.90. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $84.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital set a $102.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.72.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

