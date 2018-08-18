Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $72.47 Million Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $72,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Boeing by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.78.

Shares of BA opened at $346.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $234.29 and a 1-year high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

