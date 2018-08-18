Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Nielsen had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nielsen from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “$30.76” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays raised Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 13.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.3% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 28.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 327,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLSN opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

