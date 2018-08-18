Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) Major Shareholder Acquires $203,358.40 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 18,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.72 per share, for a total transaction of $203,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 10th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 26,025 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $259,989.75.

NICK opened at $10.67 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,493,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 30.0% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 139,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

