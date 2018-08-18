NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:NGL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,544. NGL Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -229.41%.

In related news, Director Highstar Capital Iv, L.P. sold 95,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $1,225,029.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,385.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 112,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,398,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

