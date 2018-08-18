Nexo (NEXO) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bitbns, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Nexo has a total market cap of $34.69 million and $1.48 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00300326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00159954 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,010 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Fatbtc, Hotbit, DDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

