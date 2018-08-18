NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEWT. Compass Point set a $19.00 price target on NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut NEWTEK Business Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.31. 79,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,456. The stock has a market cap of $408.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 105.34%. research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

