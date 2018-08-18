New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth $96,338,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 963,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 363,352 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 347,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mack Cali Realty by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,199,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 180,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.19. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $126.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Mack Cali Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

In other Mack Cali Realty news, CEO Michael J. Demarco acquired 68,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, with a total value of $1,374,216.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nathan Gantcher acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mack Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a fully integrated, self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) providing management, leasing, development, and other tenant-related services for its two-platform operations of waterfront and transit-based office and luxury multi-family assets. Mack-Cali provides its tenants and residents with the most innovative communities that empower them to re-imagine the way they work and live.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.