New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 17,524 Shares of Encompass Health Corp (EHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Andrew L. Price sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $756,938.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Cheryl B. Levy sold 28,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $2,258,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Encompass Health Corp has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Corp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

