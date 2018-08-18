New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $523,000 Stake in Convergys Corp (CVG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Convergys Corp (NYSE:CVG) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Convergys were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Convergys by 16.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Convergys by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Convergys by 1.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 180,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Convergys by 4.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 62,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. boosted its holdings in Convergys by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Convergys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Convergys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convergys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Convergys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

CVG stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. Convergys Corp has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Convergys (NYSE:CVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.83 million. Convergys had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 12.03%. equities analysts predict that Convergys Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Convergys Company Profile

Convergys Corporation provides customer management services to communications and media, technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, government, travel and hospitality, and other vertical markets worldwide. The company offers solutions across the customer lifecycle, including sales, customer service, technical support, customer retention, and collection, as well as security, compliance, and fraud solutions; and solutions in contact center technology comprising omni-channel interaction, cross-channel integration framework, real-time decisioning engine, robotic process automation, intelligent notification, campaign management, personalized care, personalized selling, agent productivity, and retention solutions.

