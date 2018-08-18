New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,103,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,219,000 after acquiring an additional 106,420 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,551,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after acquiring an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,242,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 768,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,053,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, SVP David Roy Doyle sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $180,243.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $209,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brinker International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brinker International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.37 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE EAT opened at $44.00 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $817.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.