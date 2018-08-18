Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2018 // No Comments

Wall Street analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 430.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $984,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,335 shares of company stock worth $17,273,648. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,446.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 587.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,523,000 after acquiring an additional 706,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 935.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply