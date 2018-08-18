Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 430.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.11 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1428.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $125.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 0.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $50.88 and a 1 year high of $120.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $984,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 23,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,335 shares of company stock worth $17,273,648. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,446.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 587.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,523,000 after acquiring an additional 706,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 935.6% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

