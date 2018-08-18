Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 65,394 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $619,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 39,296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 926,996 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 49,540.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 905,594 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after purchasing an additional 837,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $203,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $316.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $423.21. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 253.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.11, for a total value of $327,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $238,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,312.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,727 shares of company stock worth $159,153,534 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.99.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

