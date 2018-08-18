netBit (NBIT) Price Reaches $0.0200

netBit (CURRENCY:NBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. netBit has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of netBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, netBit has traded up 56.6% against the dollar. One netBit coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00043854 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004820 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00260407 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000485 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002070 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00063611 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About netBit

NBIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

netBit Coin Trading

netBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as netBit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade netBit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase netBit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

