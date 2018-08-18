NetApp (NTAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NTAP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.37.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $83.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Hill sold 26,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $2,052,311.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,311.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 16,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $1,139,958.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,379.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,983 shares of company stock valued at $18,022,186 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 441.0% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 16,433.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

