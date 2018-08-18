Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $56,420.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $56,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NNI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.67. 28,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,546. The company has a current ratio of 112.77, a quick ratio of 112.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.83. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $257.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. TheStreet upgraded Nelnet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 28.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

