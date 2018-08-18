Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.91.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3043.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $6,437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $86,786.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,128.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,984 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,304 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 48,428 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,901,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 103,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.