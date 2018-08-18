Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Stake Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Navigators Group worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Navigators Group by 97.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigators Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Colin Sprott sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $61,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NAVG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $62.00 price target on shares of Navigators Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NAVG opened at $65.20 on Friday. Navigators Group Inc has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $66.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Navigators Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $358.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.13 million. equities analysts anticipate that Navigators Group Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

