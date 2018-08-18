National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Receives $46.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Janney Montgomery Scott cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.
In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,287 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $932,488.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,750 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $79,922.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,679.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,976 shares of company stock worth $1,717,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:NNN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. 835,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.28.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.
