National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Receives $46.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Janney Montgomery Scott cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,287 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $932,488.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,750 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $79,922.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,679.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,976 shares of company stock worth $1,717,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,558,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,718,000 after purchasing an additional 832,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,607,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,467,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,375,000 after acquiring an additional 107,639 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,267,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,843,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,879,000 after acquiring an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. 835,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.26). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned 2,800 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

