National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Receives $38.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $40.00 price target on National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 4,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $173,131.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Zsolt K. Bessko sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $365,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,317.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,844 shares of company stock worth $4,598,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 408,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Bank stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. National Bank has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $40.98.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. National Bank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

